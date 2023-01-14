135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment

A large ‘Welcome Home’ projection greets Alabama Army National Guard soldiers from the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command at a return home ceremony in Birmingham, Ala., January 14, 2023. Soldiers were returning from a year-long mobilization to Kuwait in support of the U.S. Central Command (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley).

Date Taken: 01.14.2023
Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US