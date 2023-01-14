A large ‘Welcome Home’ projection greets Alabama Army National Guard soldiers from the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command at a return home ceremony in Birmingham, Ala., January 14, 2023. Soldiers were returning from a year-long mobilization to Kuwait in support of the U.S. Central Command (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley).
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2023 22:08
|Photo ID:
|7589868
|VIRIN:
|230114-A-RX711-391
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|26.06 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
This work, 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment
