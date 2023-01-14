135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment

U.S. Army Brigadier General Thomas Vickers is received with a standing ovation by his own soldiers in Birmingham, Ala., January 14, 2023. Vickers is the commanding general of the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and has just returned, along with his troops, from a successful deployment to Kuwait (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley).

