Soldiers from the Alabama National Guard’s 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command file out of the auditorium where their return home ceremony was conducted in Birmingham, Ala., January 14, 2023. These were the final moments that separated the soldiers from reuniting with their families after a year-long mobilization to Kuwait (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley).
This work, 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment
