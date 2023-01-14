135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment

135th Expeditionary Sustainment Commanding General and Alabama National Guard Brigadier General Thomas Vickers is seen on stage and on screen addressing his soldiers during their post-deployment welcome home ceremony in Birmingham, Ala., January 14, 2023. The emotional speech crowned a long awaited return home by soldiers from the 135th ESC and their families (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley).
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2023 22:07
|Photo ID:
|7589867
|VIRIN:
|230114-A-RX711-364
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.21 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
