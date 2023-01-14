Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment [Image 8 of 8]

    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lieutenant Colonel Earnest Hearn poses for photos with his family and loved ones in Birmingham, Ala., January 14, 2023. Hearn was deployed with the Alabama National Guard’s 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Kuwait (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2023 22:08
    Photo ID: 7589870
    VIRIN: 230114-A-RX711-445
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.79 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment
    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment
    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment
    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment
    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment
    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment
    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment
    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    135th ESC
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT