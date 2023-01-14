135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment

Lieutenant Colonel Earnest Hearn poses for photos with his family and loved ones in Birmingham, Ala., January 14, 2023. Hearn was deployed with the Alabama National Guard’s 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Kuwait (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley).

