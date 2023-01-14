Alabama Army National Guard Captain Boem Jung stands behind a ‘welcome home’ banner with his family in Birmingham, Ala., January 14, 2023. Jung has just returned from a deployment with the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Kuwait (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley).
This work, 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment
