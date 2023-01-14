135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment

Alabama Army National Guard Captain Boem Jung stands behind a ‘welcome home’ banner with his family in Birmingham, Ala., January 14, 2023. Jung has just returned from a deployment with the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Kuwait (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley).

