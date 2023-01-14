135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment

Alabama National Guard Major Joshua Sik stands with his wife and two young children at the welcome home ceremony for the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Birmingham, Ala., January 14, 2023 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley).

