Alabama National Guardsmen in the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command approach their seats during their welcome home ceremony in Birmingham, Ala., January 14, 2023. These same soldiers will be released to be with their families after a deployment to Kuwait within the hour (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley).
This work, 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Returns Home To Alabama National Guard After Year Long Deployment
