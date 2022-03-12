129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Donald Haretuku, a combat mission support superintendent with the 131st Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, cheers for an Airman during the wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year awards banquet, Dec. 3, 2022, in Santa Clara, California. The event celebrated the wing’s accomplishments in 2022 and honored top performers. Award winners advance to represent the wing in a state-level competition in early 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

