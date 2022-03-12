129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year

U.S. Air Force Airmen cheer as an award winner’s name is announced, Dec. 3, 2022, during the 129th Rescue Wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year banquet in Santa Clara, California. The event celebrated the wing’s accomplishments in 2022 and honored top performers. Award winners advance to represent the wing in a state-level competition in early 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

