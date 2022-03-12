U.S. Air Force Col. Victor Teal, Jr., commander of the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, left, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Eric Burke, right, join California State Guard honorees on stage, Dec. 3, 2022, during the wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year banquet in Santa Clara, California. From left: California State Guard Senior Airman Michael Yusta, Chief Master Sgt. Michael Frangadakis, and 1st Lt. Alexander Louie. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 17:36 Photo ID: 7584672 VIRIN: 221203-Z-FD650-5535 Resolution: 5671x3941 Size: 3.29 MB Location: SANTA CLARA, CA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.