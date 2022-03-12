129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jennifer Mijares and other members of the 129th Rescue Wing Honor Guard present the colors, Dec. 3, 2022, during the wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year awards banquet in Santa Clara, California. The honor guard posted the colors and performed the POW/MIA ceremony at the beginning of the banquet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

