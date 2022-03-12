129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year

U.S. Air Force Col. Dorothy Hinkley, commander of the 129th Medical Group, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, celebrates as the medical group’s Senior Airman Armand Aranda, left, is announced as an award winner during the wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year awards banquet, Dec. 3, 2022, in Santa Clara, California. The event celebrated the wing’s accomplishments in 2022 and honored top performers. Award winners advance to represent the wing in a state-level competition in early 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

