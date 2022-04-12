129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Photo By Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Donald Haretuku, a combat mission support superintendent...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Donald Haretuku, a combat mission support superintendent with the 131st Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, cheers for an Airman during the wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year awards banquet, Dec. 3, 2022, in Santa Clara, California. The event celebrated the wing’s accomplishments in 2022 and honored top performers. Award winners advance to represent the wing in a state-level competition in early 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman) see less | View Image Page

by Airman 1st Class Serena Smith

129th Rescue Wing Public Affairs



Dec. 4, 2022



SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The booming rings of cowbells and applause roared from the Santa Clara Convention Center as Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing celebrated its 2022 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Banquet during the wing’s unit training assembly, Dec. 3.



The wing ended the year with a night spent in beach attire, spiriting a “California Dreaming” theme, with about 400 people in attendance.



From hurricanes, fires, rescues at sea and more, the 129th has made it their mission to prepare for tasking at a moment’s notice.



“Thank you for your individual and collective efforts that combined together makes our wing ready and relevant in support of our nation’s security, as well as the protection of life and property for the residents of the great state of California,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Victor Teal, Jr., the wing’s commander.



The rescue wing had another eventful year in 2022 reinforcing medevac missions, overseas deployments in multiple squadrons, and providing support to Ukraine as one of California’s partners through the National Guard State Partnership Program.



Through all the challenges the wing faced in 2022, Teal’s confidence in 129th Airmen never waivered.



“When I took this job as a wing commander, I knew 100% that as a wing we would always be ready to perform the mission, no matter the mission, no matter where they’re called to do it or what time the mission is,” said Teal. “We’re always ready.”



After recognizing the accomplishments of the wing as a whole, Teal and Command Chief Master Sgt. Eric Burke presented eagle and flag statues to members of the wing whose service went above and beyond during the course of the year and were named the wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year honorees.



Heidi Amundson, of the 129th Mission Support Group, received the first award of the night for the Civilian of the Year category.



Senior Airman Armand Aranda, of the 129th Medical Group, was named Outstanding Airman of the Year in the junior enlisted category.



Tech. Sgt. Roberto Alvarez, of the 129th Mission Support Group, took home the trophy for Outstanding Noncommissioned Officer of the Year while Senior Master Sgt. Justin Knight, of the 129th Maintenance Group, was named Outstanding Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.



Senior Master Sgt. Patrick O’Hara, of the 129th Mission Support Group, wrapped up the night’s enlisted honors while being named Outstanding First Sgt. of the Year.



The 129th Operations Group celebrated one of its own as Capt. David Winterlin was named Outstanding Company Grade Officer of the Year and Maj. Ian Goodman earned Outstanding Field Grade Officer of the Year recognition representing the 129th Medical Group.



The wing also honored the top performers from its California State Guard partners. The California State Guard named Senior Airman Michael Yusta as the State’s Airmen of the Year. 1st Lt. Alexander Louie, the state guard’s Company Grade Officer of the Year was congratulated, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Frangadakis was also recognized with an Award of Appreciation.



This year’s winners will compete alongside nominees advanced by the state’s other four wings and the California State Guard award recipients for the title of California Air National Guard’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year during a ceremony slated for early 2023.