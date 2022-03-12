129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year

U.S. Air Force Col. Victor Teal, Jr., commander of the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, left, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Eric Burke, right, join award winners on stage, Dec. 3, 2022, during the wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year banquet in Santa Clara, California. From left: Maj. Ian Goodman of the 129th Medical Group, Capt. David Winterlin of the 129th Operations Group, Senior Master Sgt. Patrick O’Hara of the 129th Mission Support Group, Senior Master Sgt. Justin Knight of the 129th Maintenance Group, Master Sgt. Rigoberto Vazquez accepting on behalf of the 129th Mission Support Group’s Tech. Sgt. Roberto Alvarez, and Senior Airman Armand Aranda of the 129th Medical Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

