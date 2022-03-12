Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 6 of 9]

    129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Victor Teal, Jr., commander of the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, speaks during the wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year awards banquet, Dec. 3, 2022, in Santa Clara, California. The event celebrated the wing’s accomplishments in 2022 and honored top performers. Award winners advance to represent the wing in a state-level competition in early 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 17:36
    Photo ID: 7584676
    VIRIN: 221203-Z-FD650-5326
    Resolution: 3976x3855
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: SANTA CLARA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    129th Rescue Wing celebrates Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    California

    TAGS

    ceremony
    California National Guard
    129th Rescue Wing
    Airmen of the Year
    OAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT