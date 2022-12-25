U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jennell Chalk, 633d Comptroller Squadron senior enlisted leader, serves cake to a patron at the Crossbow Dining Facility at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 25, 2022. Patrons that visited the DFAC had multiple meal options including turkey, ham, corn, mash potatoes, cake, pie and many more delicacies to pick from. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 08:45
|Photo ID:
|7583774
|VIRIN:
|221225-F-PG418-1249
|Resolution:
|4815x3826
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts a Crossbow DFAC Holiday Meal [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
