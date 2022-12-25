JBLE hosts a Crossbow DFAC Holiday Meal

Senior leadership spouse cuts the turkey prepared for a holiday meal in the Crossbow Dining Facility at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 25, 2022. All the food provided was prepared by the Crossbow Dining Facility staff, who worked Christmas day to supply the holiday meal to patrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

