JBLE hosts a Crossbow DFAC Holiday Meal

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carrie Dail, 735th Supply Chain Operations Group chief enlisted manager, smiles while she plates food for Crossbow Dining Facility patrons at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 25, 2022. Senior leadership throughout the base gave back to the community by spending time on Christmas day to prepare plates of food for customers and spread holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

Date Taken: 12.25.2022 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US