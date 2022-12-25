Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts a Crossbow DFAC Holiday Meal [Image 6 of 8]

    JBLE hosts a Crossbow DFAC Holiday Meal

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carrie Dail, 735th Supply Chain Operations Group chief enlisted manager, smiles while she plates food for Crossbow Dining Facility patrons at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 25, 2022. Senior leadership throughout the base gave back to the community by spending time on Christmas day to prepare plates of food for customers and spread holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    This work, JBLE hosts a Crossbow DFAC Holiday Meal [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

