    JBLE hosts a Crossbow DFAC Holiday Meal [Image 3 of 8]

    JBLE hosts a Crossbow DFAC Holiday Meal

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Abraham Salomon, 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance vice wing commander, pours gravy on a plate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 25, 2022. Senior leadership came together to serve the community by volunteering to pass out meals to Airmen and other personnel who did not travel over the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 08:45
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
