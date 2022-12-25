JBLE hosts a Crossbow DFAC Holiday Meal

U.S. Air Force Col. Abraham Salomon, 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance vice wing commander, pours gravy on a plate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 25, 2022. Senior leadership came together to serve the community by volunteering to pass out meals to Airmen and other personnel who did not travel over the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

