JBLE hosts a Crossbow DFAC Holiday Meal

U.S. Air Force Col. William Creeden, 1st Fighter Wing commander, left, and Col. Tyler Ellison, 1st Fighter Wing vice commander, cut the ham and turkey at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 25, 2022. Senior leadership came together to serve the community by volunteering to pass out meals to those who were unable to travel home for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

