U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Stephanie Farrell, 633d Force Support Squadron senior leader, serves food to customers during a holiday meal prepared by the Crossbow Dining Facility staff at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 25, 2022. Customers came throughout the day while JBLE leadership took turns volunteering to pass out meals and spread holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 08:45 Photo ID: 7583767 VIRIN: 221225-F-PG418-1023 Resolution: 5115x3589 Size: 1.11 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts a Crossbow DFAC Holiday Meal [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.