    JBLE hosts a Crossbow DFAC Holiday Meal [Image 4 of 8]

    JBLE hosts a Crossbow DFAC Holiday Meal

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A Crossbow Dining Facility patron reaches for her plate of food at the DFAC at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 25, 2022. The DFAC was offering a Christmas meal to anyone who stayed local for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    DFAC
    JBLE
    1st FW
    Holiday meals
    Crossbow DFAC
    Leadership Volunteering

