From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Adam Wenke, 354th Comptroller Squadron commander, Cindy Wilsbach, spouse of Pacific Air Forces Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Tiffany Chipman, a 354th CPTS key spouse, and Dr. Doniel Wolfe, spouse of PACAF command chief Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, pose for a group photo during a visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2023. Chipman was recognized for her outstanding and remarkable contributions as the 354th CPTS key spouse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 17:32 Photo ID: 7583367 VIRIN: 230104-F-XX992-2020 Resolution: 5516x3670 Size: 5.07 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF leadership spouses visit Eielson AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.