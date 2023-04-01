Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF leadership spouses visit Eielson AFB [Image 8 of 9]

    PACAF leadership spouses visit Eielson AFB

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Adam Wenke, 354th Comptroller Squadron commander, Cindy Wilsbach, spouse of Pacific Air Forces Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Tiffany Chipman, a 354th CPTS key spouse, and Dr. Doniel Wolfe, spouse of PACAF command chief Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, pose for a group photo during a visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2023. Chipman was recognized for her outstanding and remarkable contributions as the 354th CPTS key spouse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Alaska
    Pacific Air Forces
    Eielson AFB
    Key spouse
    354th Comptroller Squadron

