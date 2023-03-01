PACAF leadership spouses visit Eielson AFB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Higgins, 354th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, briefs Cindy Wilsbach, spouse of Pacific Air Forces commander Gen. Ken Wilsbach (right), and Dr. Doniel Wolfe, spouse of PACAF command chief Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, during a visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 3, 2023. During the tour, Higgins discussed facility initiatives provided, required resources and community impact for advocacy of Eielson families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

