PACAF leadership spouses visit Eielson AFB

Leaders from the 354th Medical Group meet with the Pacific Air Forces, Eleventh Air Force and 354th Fighter Wing leadership spouses during a PACAF leadership visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2023. The discussion covered the progress on the Exceptional Family Military Program and mental health challenges for Eielson families as well as advocated for referral outreach, holistic family care and area limitations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

