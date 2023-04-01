Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF leadership spouses visit Eielson AFB [Image 7 of 9]

    PACAF leadership spouses visit Eielson AFB

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Leaders from the 354th Medical Group meet with the Pacific Air Forces, Eleventh Air Force and 354th Fighter Wing leadership spouses during a PACAF leadership visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2023. The discussion covered the progress on the Exceptional Family Military Program and mental health challenges for Eielson families as well as advocated for referral outreach, holistic family care and area limitations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Alaska
    Pacific Air Forces
    Eielson AFB
    354th Medical Group
    Eleventh Air Force

