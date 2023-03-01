Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF leadership spouses visit Eielson AFB [Image 4 of 9]

    PACAF leadership spouses visit Eielson AFB

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Amanda Henry, 354th Force Support Squadron commander, briefs Dr. Doniel Wolfe, left, spouse of Pacific Air Forces command chief Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, and Cindy Wilsbach, spouse of PACAF commander Gen. Ken Wilsbach, during a visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 3, 2023. During the tour, Henry discussed facility initiatives provided, required resources and community impact for advocacy of Eielson families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 17:32
    Photo ID: 7583363
    VIRIN: 230103-F-XX992-1034
    Resolution: 5087x3385
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    TAGS

    Alaska
    Pacific Air Forces
    Eielson AFB
    354th Force Support Squadron

