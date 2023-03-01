U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Amanda Henry, 354th Force Support Squadron commander, briefs Dr. Doniel Wolfe, left, spouse of Pacific Air Forces command chief Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, and Cindy Wilsbach, spouse of PACAF commander Gen. Ken Wilsbach, during a visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 3, 2023. During the tour, Henry discussed facility initiatives provided, required resources and community impact for advocacy of Eielson families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 17:32 Photo ID: 7583363 VIRIN: 230103-F-XX992-1034 Resolution: 5087x3385 Size: 3.97 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF leadership spouses visit Eielson AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.