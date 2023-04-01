Pacific Air Forces and 354th Fighter Wing leadership and key spouses pose for a group photo during a PACAF leadership visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2023. Key spouses Sarvey DeNardo and Tiffany Chipman were recognized for their outstanding and remarkable contributions to their respective squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 17:32 Photo ID: 7583365 VIRIN: 230104-F-XX992-2022 Resolution: 4875x3244 Size: 3.17 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF leadership spouses visit Eielson AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.