PACAF leadership spouses visit Eielson AFB

Pacific Air Forces leadership spouses meet with 354th Fighter Wing leadership spouses during a PACAF leadership visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 1, 2023. The spouses discussed quality of life successes and challenges on Eielson AFB since the last visit and from a different perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

