PACAF leadership spouses visit Eielson AFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kersten, 354th Medical Group commander, briefs Pacific Air Forces and 354th Fighter Wing leadership spouses during a PACAF leadership visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2023. Kersten highlighted the progress on the Exceptional Family Military Program and mental health challenges for Eielson families, as well as advocated for referral outreach, holistic family care and area limitations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

