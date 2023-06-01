Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    476th Fighter Group prepares for unit training assembly [Image 8 of 8]

    476th Fighter Group prepares for unit training assembly

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaymi White, 476th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, checks the left wing tire pressure of an A-10C Thunderbolt II before a 476th Fighter Group unit training assembly exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 6, 2023. The A-10C’s left and right wing tire pressures must range from 180-190 psi to prevent tire blowouts or other mishaps when the aircraft lands. If pressure is outside designated range during flight checks, maintainers must use nitrogen inflator kits to pump the tires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 476th Fighter Group prepares for unit training assembly [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Moody Air Force Base
    23rd Wing
    476th Maintenance Squadron
    476th Fighter Group

