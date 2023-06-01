476th Fighter Group prepares for unit training assembly

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaymi White, 476th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, checks the left wing tire pressure of an A-10C Thunderbolt II before a 476th Fighter Group unit training assembly exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 6, 2023. The A-10C’s left and right wing tire pressures must range from 180-190 psi to prevent tire blowouts or other mishaps when the aircraft lands. If pressure is outside designated range during flight checks, maintainers must use nitrogen inflator kits to pump the tires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

