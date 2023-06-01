476th Fighter Group prepares for unit training assembly

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Harrell, 476th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, fills an A-10C Thunderbolt II with liquid oxygen before a 476th Fighter Group unit training assembly exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 6, 2023. The 476th FG mission is to provide total force Airmen, ready to attack, support and defend. To successfully accomplish the mission, the group integrates its operations with the 74th and 75th Fighter Squadrons and 23rd Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 by SSgt Jordan Garner