476th Fighter Group prepares for unit training assembly

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaymi White, 476th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, checks the nose tire pressure of an A-10C Thunderbolt II before a 476th Fighter Group unit training assembly exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 6, 2023. Aircraft tire pressure checks must be completed no more than 72 hours prior to a flight. The A-10C’s nose tire pressure must range from 135-145 psi to ensure safe landing after a flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

