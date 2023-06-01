Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    476th Fighter Group prepares for unit training assembly [Image 5 of 8]

    476th Fighter Group prepares for unit training assembly

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Harrell, 476th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, installs the liquid oxygen servicing line into an A-10C Thunderbolt II before a 476th Fighter Group unit training assembly exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 6, 2023. While some aircraft use the liquid oxygen system, others use the onboard generating oxygen system. If a pilot doesn’t have enough oxygen at high altitudes, permanent damage to vital organs can occur within two minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

    This work, 476th Fighter Group prepares for unit training assembly [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moody Air Force Base
    23rd Wing
    476th Maintenance Squadron
    476th Fighter Group

