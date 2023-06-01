476th Fighter Group prepares for unit training assembly

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Harrell, 476th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, installs the liquid oxygen servicing line into an A-10C Thunderbolt II before a 476th Fighter Group unit training assembly exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 6, 2023. While some aircraft use the liquid oxygen system, others use the onboard generating oxygen system. If a pilot doesn’t have enough oxygen at high altitudes, permanent damage to vital organs can occur within two minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

