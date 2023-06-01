U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Harrell, 476th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, fills an A-10C Thunderbolt II with liquid oxygen before a 476th Fighter Group unit training assembly exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 6, 2023. The vapor leaving the drain line signals the liquid oxygen installation is complete. Maintainers install liquid oxygen into aircraft to ensure pilots can breathe at higher altitudes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 14:40 Photo ID: 7583204 VIRIN: 230106-F-RX291-0084 Resolution: 4690x3000 Size: 1.51 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 476th Fighter Group prepares for unit training assembly [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.