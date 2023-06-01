476th Fighter Group prepares for unit training assembly

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Harrell, 476th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, dons rubber boots before installing liquid oxygen into an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 6, 2023. Residue, such as oil or gas, from combat boots combined with liquid oxygen has the potential to cause an explosion. The wear of personal protection equipment prevents Airmen from receiving cold burns when dealing with liquid oxygen, which is negative 297 degrees Fahrenheit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

