476th Fighter Group prepares for unit training assembly

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Harrell, 476th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, builds pressure on a liquid oxygen cart before a 476th Fighter Group unit training assembly exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 6, 2023. Personnel assigned to the 476th MXS conduct pre-flight inspections and repairs two days prior to 476th FG UTA weekends. The 476th FG is an Air Force Reserve unit assigned to the 442nd Fighter Wing, Whiteman AFB, Missouri and linked to the 23rd Fighter Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

