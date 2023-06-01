U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Harrell, 476th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, loosens an A-10C Thunderbolt II liquid oxygen access panel during a pre-flight inspection for a 476th Fighter Group unit training assembly exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 6, 2023. Air Force Reserve personnel assigned to the 476th FG train routinely one weekend monthly to maintain readiness. During the UTAs, the 476th FG trains with 74th and 75th Fighter Squadron aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 14:40 Photo ID: 7583201 VIRIN: 230106-F-RX291-0022 Resolution: 3604x2068 Size: 716.95 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 476th Fighter Group prepares for unit training assembly [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.