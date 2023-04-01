Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross

Distinguished Flying Cross recipients pose for a photo with Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin and Chief Master Sgt. Chad W. Bickley, 18th Air Force commander and command chief, in front of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft after receiving their medals at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 4, 2023. The Airmen earned their DFCs for their heroism during the largest non-combatant evacuation in American history, Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

