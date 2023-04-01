Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryan Bailey, 16th Airlift Squadron Operations flight chief instructor loadmaster, receives a Distinguished Flying Cross medal from Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, 18th Air Force commander, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 4, 2023. During the ceremony, three Team Charleston members were awarded the highest aerial achievement in the DoD for their acts of heroism during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

Date Taken: 01.04.2023
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US