Distinguished Flying Cross medals and certificates are lined up prior to the DFC ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 4, 2023. Recipients earned their medals for their heroism during the 17-day evacuation of 124,000 people from Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross by SSgt Dawn Weber