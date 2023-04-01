U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, 18th Air Force commander, presides over the Distinguished Flying Cross ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 4, 2023. The recipients earned their DFCs for their heroism during the largest non-combatant evacuation in American history, Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 17:44 Photo ID: 7579050 VIRIN: 230104-F-DY859-0047 Resolution: 3000x1950 Size: 3.62 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.