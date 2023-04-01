Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross

The Base Honor Guard prepares to present the Colors during the Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 4, 2023. Recipients earned their medals for their heroism during the 17-day evacuation of 124,000 people from Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

