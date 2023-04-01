Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross [Image 9 of 13]

    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ammar Shigri, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and his family join Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin and Chief Master Sgt. Chad W. Bickley, 18th Air Force commander and command chief, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 4, 2023. Ammar earned the medal for his heroism during the largest non-combatant evacuation in American history, Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 17:44
    Photo ID: 7579054
    VIRIN: 230104-F-DY859-0068
    Resolution: 3000x1950
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross
    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross
    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross
    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross
    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross
    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross
    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross
    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross
    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross
    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross
    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross
    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross
    Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Distinguished Flying Cross
    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    DFC
    OAR
    Operation Allies Refuge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT