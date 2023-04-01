Team Charleston recognizes mobility Airmen with Distinguished Flying Cross

The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band plays during the Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 4, 2023. During the ceremony, 3 recipients earned their medals through heroism during the 17-day evacuation of tens of thousands of refugees during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
