    Sailors Perform Maintenance On Aircraft [Image 8 of 8]

    Sailors Perform Maintenance On Aircraft

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.01.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mariel Almonte Merejildo 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230101-N-VS112-1038 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Adrian Sanchez, top, from Bonville, Calif., and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jose Torres, from Grenada, Calif., perform engine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mariel Almonte Merejildo)

    This work, Sailors Perform Maintenance On Aircraft [Image 8 of 8], by SA Mariel Almonte Merejildo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway

