230101-N-NX635-1170 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 01, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Joshua Rowland, from Lexington, Ky., performs an operations test on a power supply in the radar bench test set shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

This work, Sailor Reassembles Bomb Rack [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.