Sailors Offer Communion During Religious Service

230101-N-NX635-1139 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 01, 2023) U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Miller, left, from Eugene, Ore., and Lt.j.g. Kurt Hagestuen, from Atkin, Minn., offer Sailors communion during a Holy Communion Traditional Protestant Service in the chapel aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

