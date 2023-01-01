Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Offer Communion During Religious Service [Image 2 of 8]

    Sailors Offer Communion During Religious Service

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230101-N-NX635-1139 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 01, 2023) U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Miller, left, from Eugene, Ore., and Lt.j.g. Kurt Hagestuen, from Atkin, Minn., offer Sailors communion during a Holy Communion Traditional Protestant Service in the chapel aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Nimitz
    Blessing
    Navy
    Protestant

