Sailors Perform Maintenance On Aircraft

230101-N-VS112-1008 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) Airman Hector Borges, right, from North Ridge , Calif., and Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) Airman Isaac Diaz, from Las Vegas, perform maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mariel Almonte Merejildo)

