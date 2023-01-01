Sailors Perform Maintenance On Aircraft

230101-N-VS112-1036 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist Mate 3rd Class Ven Watts, from Bakersfield, Calif., performs maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mariel Almonte Merejildo)

